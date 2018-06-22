Mugshots : Madison County : 6/21/18 – 6/22/18 June 22, 2018 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/15William Hurt Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 2/15Eric Miles Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 3/15Aiden Mitchem Unlawful drug paraphernalia, violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 4/15Byas Wofford Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 5/15Cecil Besinger Violation of probation, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 6/15Esther Graham Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 7/15Hannah Wilhite Violation of community corrections, failure to appear, schedule II & IV drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 8/15James Campbell Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 9/15Jana Kelley Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 10/15Jerry McCoy Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 11/15Mark Worley Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 12/15Jevon Elliot DUI, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 13/15Keith Reaves Aggravated burglary Show Caption Hide Caption 14/15Martavious Bond Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 15/15Phillip Emerson Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 6/21/18 and 7 a.m. on 6/22/18. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore