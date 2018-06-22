Scattered Thunderstorms Possible This Weekend

Weather Update – 3:15 p.m. – Friday

So far so good today! Humidity is lower but scattered showers and thunderstorms continue to slowly move east along the cold front near the Tennessee River in Southwest Tennessee this afternoon. Behind the cold front is relatively cooler and drier air, but the front will move back through the region this weekend, continuing a chance for showers and thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday.

TONIGHT

Most of West Tennessee will get a dry evening with mostly clear skies overnight and temperatures in the middle to upper 60s overnight. Light winds will allow for patchy fog to form early Saturday morning, so be aware of low visibility if you’ll be on the road early tomorrow.

Scattered thunderstorms return tomorrow as the cold front sweeps back through the region. Determining timing and location for tomorrow’s storms will largely depend on where a complex of thunderstorms develops this afternoon and evening east of the Rocky Mountains in the Central Plains. Tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates!

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com