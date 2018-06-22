Serra of Jackson to host Child Safety Day

JACKSON, Tenn. — Serra of Jackson will host a Child Safety Day on Saturday. Parents can get their kids photographed and fingerprinted.

“They’re going to fingerprint kids and we’re going to give them little IDs and talk about safety,” Serra of Jackson Owner Sam Hamady said.

The FBI said at the end of 2017 the Bureau’s National Crime Information Center (NCIC) Missing Persons File contained more than 32,000 records of young people under the age of 18.

“We get these Amber Alerts all the time and I don’t think people realize that there’s that many kids missing,” Hamady said.

Lt. Allen Castleman with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office said they will have a representative at Serra of Jackson on Saturday. He said parents should have a recent photo of their child and fingerprints can help with identification if a kid goes missing.

“We can get the information out to officers, possibly to the public, possibly Amber Alerts,” Castleman said.

Castleman said quick reporting is important if a child goes missing. “We want the child to be found safe and sound,” he said.

Representatives with Serra of Jackson said this is a free event and everyone is welcome. Parents will also get advice to help set up a family safety action plan. “What they would do in case of a bad situation and get them prepared for it,” Hamady said.

The Child Safety Day runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in the Serra of Jackson showroom. The dealership will also have food and entertainment.