TN Suicide Prevention Network asks for support for new license plate

NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network has announced a new statewide licence plate, and they need pre-orders to make the plate a reality.

The group shared the design of the plate Friday. TSPN must collect 1,000 order reservations before the plates can be made available, according to a news release.

The license plate would be the first in the country devoted to the cause of suicide prevention, according to the release. A share of proceeds from the sales will fund TSPN’s suicide prevention efforts, all focusing on suicide prevention in Tennessee.

Production of the plates can begin as soon as 1,000 plates are reserved, according to the release.

You can pre-order your plates at a cost of $35 at https://tspn2018licenseplate.eventbrite.com. You have the option of specifying a four-letter code between “0001” and “1000” to go on your plate, but some codes have already been reserved.

You can learn more about TSPN at tspn.org.