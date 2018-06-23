Community members enjoy 20th annual summer pond tour

JACKSON, Tenn — Members of the community enjoyed the relaxing sounds of nature Saturday at the annual summer pond tour.

The tour began at Carter’s nursery in north Jackson, where guests were able to explore custom made unique ponds, as well as pond-less waterfalls, stonework and patios. All proceeds from ticket sales help support the Jackson Animal Care and Adoption center.

“For a lot of people its calming, people that have health issues, it can be very relaxing and meditative almost, to be more in practice with your yard and having a water feature could be simply sitting out by it and enjoying the noise,” Assistant Nursery Manager, Nicholas Varnick said.

Varnick also said ponds can bring a full ecosystem right to your backyard; drawing birds, frogs, and butterflies. After the tour, the nursery held a moonlight pond party with food and music under the stars.