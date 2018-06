Jackson General’s Mascot Sarge celebrates birthday

JACKSON, Tenn. — Sarge, the Jackson Generals’ Bulldog mascot is turning another year older.

This weekend, the Ballpark of Jackson is having a celebration full of carnival rides and fun.

Friday night is a Food Truck Friday, but the fun goes into Saturday too.

Carnival rides are free to the kids once they are inside the stadium Friday and Saturday.

The General Manager of the Jackson Generals says it is all about family fun.