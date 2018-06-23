Miss Chattanooga named Miss Tennessee 2018

JACKSON, Tenn — The final competition of the 2018 Miss Tennessee Scholarship Pageant has come to an end, with the coronation of Miss Tennessee 2018.

As a newly crowned Miss Tennessee, Christine Williamson will serve the governor and visit schools across the state, speaking about character education.

Williamson will also represent the state of Tennessee in the Miss America Pageant, that will be held September 9th 2018.

Congratulations to Christine Williamson and congratulations to all of the contestants who competed in this year’s Miss Tennessee Scholarship Pageant.