Scattered Strong Storms Today

Weather Update – 7:15 a.m. – Saturday

Light winds will allow for patchy fog to form early Saturday morning, so be aware of low visibility if you’ll be on the road this morning. Scattered storms will be moving in over the area from 9 am west to 11 am east pushing through west Tennessee.

Scattered thunderstorms Today as a line of thunderstorms moves across Oklahoma and Arkansas heads east this morning. This line of thunderstorms will eventually arrive in West Tennessee in our western counties by around 9 am and some could be strong. The main threat for severe weather will be with damaging winds but large hail is possible as a secondary threat. All of West Tennessee is under a Slight risk (2 out of 5) for severe weather on Saturday. Thunderstorms will be possible on Sunday too, so stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates!

Brian Davis

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @WBBJ7Brian

Facebook – facebook.com/meteorologistbriandaviswbbj

Email – badavis@wbbjtv.com