Serra of Jackson hosts ‘Kidsafe’ event

JACKSON, Tenn — A local car dealership held an event to help increase safety for kids.

Serra of Jackson hosted a ‘Kidsafe’ event for families to make ID kits for their kids. The kits include fingerprints and a picture. The kids were also able to talk to firefighters and police officers about what they do and how they help keep kids safe.

The Serra of Jackson sales manager explained why operation ‘Kidsafe’ is so beneficial.

“Come in and get a free ID, fingerprints for your child, and we’re going to update it every year. We’re going to do this every year at the same time at Serra of Jackson. It’s just a great way to make awareness to that,” Serra of Jackson sales manager, Brad Ballentine said.

Experts say over 2,000 children are reported missing in the United States everyday.