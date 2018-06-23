TBI leader under investigation to retire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s leader says he is retiring as an investigation continues into allegations that he misused state funds.

In a news release from his attorney, Jeff Cherry, Acting Director Jason Locke said Thursday that he’s acting out of respect for the proud heritage and integrity of the bureau and its agents.

Locke said his last day will be Monday, when David Rausch will be sworn in as the new director.

Locke said he will continue to cooperate fully with the authorities through the conclusion of the investigation.

Gov. Bill Haslam’s office produced emails he received Friday from Locke’s wife, Kim Locke, about her husband, alleging he used taxpayer money to carry on an affair with Sejal West of the Tennessee Department of Mental Health & Substance Abuse Services.

Locke and West were both placed on administrative leave.