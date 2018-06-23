West TN Amateur radio society hosts field day

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn — The West Tennessee Amateur Radio Society held there annual field day at McKellar Sipes airport.

Around twenty people showed up to get there hand radios tested and programmed, they also learned how to use digital radio’s in case of an emergency. Organizers helped individuals reach people all around the world, including places like Germany and Salt Lake City. The radio society has been holding radio testing events for over 50 years.

“Amateur radio is for the private person and they can come out and be able to talk to other individuals all over the world through digital radio,” President, Tim Belton said.

The club meets every other Thursday each month.