Christine Williamson talks about her platform and goals as Miss Tennessee 2018

JACKSON, Tenn — After five years of competing on the Miss Tennessee stage, Christine Williamson is finally able to call herself Miss Tennessee. “I started as a very nervous 17-year-old with no idea what I had gotten into, but I knew that I wanted to make a difference, and that’s a large part of why I started competing,” she said.

Williamson has lobbied for the Alzheimer’s Association since winning her first title. She says after losing four family members to the disease, she wants to give caregivers much needed support. “Part of what I’m lobbying for is more help for caregivers because that’s such a huge emotional, and physical, and financial toll,” she said.

While advocating for the Alzheimer’s Association, she will still visit schools to continue Miss Tennessee 2017 Caty Davis’ platform of opioid abuse awareness. “Mine also ties into Alzheimer’s, but I’m going to continue what she’s done because it’s something children need to hear when it’s in their homes, their friends, their families, and their schools, and we have to keep that message going, and I’m excited to continue that,” she said.

She also commented on the changes to the swimsuit portion of the pageant. “When I heard about the swimsuit change, I was kind of sad because it’s something I love, but at the same time, I went, ‘Maybe I’m not that sad,’ because then I don’t have to worry too much, but it doesn’t change the way I live my life,” she said.”I’m excited to take on this year. It still feels like a dream. I have to keep checking to make sure this is on my head.”

Williamson will compete in the Miss America Scholarship Pageant on September 9 in Atlantic City.