Funeral arrangements set for teen drowning victim

LEXINGTON, Tenn — Funeral arrangements have been set for Lexington High school student, Tyler Spann, who drowned in the gulf last week.

According to the Spann family, home going services for Tyler Spann will take place later this week. Visitation will be Thursday, June 28th at 6 p.m. and Friday, June 29th from 12 to 1 p.m.

Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. on Friday. All services will take place at Lexington High School.