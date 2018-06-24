Jackson Stone Cup crowns new victors

JACKSON, Tenn. — The 13th year of the Jackson Stone Cup was held over the weekend. Three courses were used to determine the best golfers in the Jackson-Madison County area.

The Stone Cup tournament consists of the Stone Cup, The Beverly Pearce Cup and the Senior Stone Cup.

Golfers qualified at Jackson National as well as participated in match play at Woodland Hills and the Jackson Country Club.

This is the third year for the Beverly Pearce cup and the fifth for the Senior Stone Cup.

Danny Greene was the Senior Stone Cup winner.

Jordan Botwinick, a Union University golfer, also came up victorious in the Stone Cup Sunday as he eagled on the 17th hole and finished +2 over his competition.

Emma Korte, an incoming freshman and soon to be golfer at Union University, was the Runner Up for the Beverly Peace Cup and Loren Pickett was the Beverly Pearce Cup winner.