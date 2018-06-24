Local church recognizes youth with ‘Scholarship Sunday’ service

JACKSON, Tenn — A local church recognized the hard work of their students.

The Historic First Baptist church in Jackson recognized over 50 students Sunday for their academic achievement. Some students were honored for graduating high school and college, and others for perfect attendance at school and making honor roll.

Scholarship ministry leader, Kimberly Hicks, says they do this to motivate the children.

“We know that if we honor them here when they come to church that they will feel honored and appreciated and will want to go out into the world and continue to do great things,” Scholarship Ministry Leader, Kimberly Hicks said.

The church also donated to a scholarship fund for students in college.