Severe Storms Overnight Into Monday Morning

Weather Update – 6:15 p.m. Sunday

Scattered storms will continue through the early nighttime hours mainly in our northern counties along the Kentucky-Tennessee border. The very early morning hours will bring a larger threat of severe storms which will be with us through the early dawn hours of Monday morning. There is a low, but concerning Tornado threat with this event as well. If heading off to sleep tonight, remember to pick the bedroom away from outside windows and walls with the Least amount of open ceiling over you. Have a NOAA weather radio to wake you if warnings are issued. Remember to use more than one warning source if possible. Tonight, A 60% chance of storms, lows around 72 degrees.

The main threat for severe weather will be with damaging winds but large hail and a lower end chance for a tornado are possible. All of West Tennessee is under a Slight risk (2 out of 5) for severe weather on this evening. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates!

