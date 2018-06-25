16 indicted on federal firearms charges in West Tennessee

JACKSON, Tenn. — Sixteen people, 10 of them reportedly convicted felons, have been indicted on federal firearms charges, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

U.S. Attorney D. Michael Dunavant for the Western District of Tennessee announced the indictments Monday.

A federal grand jury handed down the indictments June 11 on various federal violations in eight counties in West Tennessee, according to a release from Dunavant’s office.

Ten of the defendants are convicted felons, according to the indictments. Under federal law, it is illegal for an individual convicted of a felony to possess a firearm.

“Violent crime reduction is the top priority of this office and the Department of Justice,” U.S. Attorney Dunavant said in the release. “Our strategy is to remove firearms from the hands of dangerous and prohibited people, and to remove those violent offenders from our communities. These indictments will impose significant consequences for illegal possession of firearms, and will make our district safer.”

The indictments include:

– Christopher Bills, 25 of Bolivar, was charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm which had been shipped/transported in interstate commerce.

– Jerrod Jennings 31, of Jackson, was charged with being a convicted felon and unlawful user of a controlled substance in possession of a firearm, which had been shipped/transported in interstate commerce; and possession of a firearm during commission of a drug trafficking crime.

– Mark Lockhart, 40, of Jackson, was charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a stolen firearm, which had been shipped/transported in interstate commerce.

– Kenneth Mitchell Fongers, 52, of Milan, was charged with transporting a minor with intent to engage in unlawful sexual activity.

– Carl Clarke, 28, of Dyersburg, was charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm which had been shipped/transported in interstate commerce.

– Dexter Sowell, 34, of Jackson, was charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm which had been shipped/transported in interstate commerce.

– William Martin Greene, 50, of Jackson, was charged with being a convicted felon in possession and disposing of a firearm which had been shipped/transported in interstate commerce.

– Charles Curry, 26, of Jackson, was charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm which had been shipped/transported in interstate commerce.

– Houston Crafton, 22, of Jackson, was charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm which had been shipped/transported in interstate commerce.

– Dacarlos Watkins, 37, of Jackson, was charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm which had been shipped/transported in interstate commerce.

– Demarlon Gardner, 33, of Brownsville, was charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm which had been shipped/transported in interstate commerce.

An additional five indictments are under seal, according to the release.

The United States also seeks criminal forfeiture of any proceeds related to the crimes.