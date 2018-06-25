Community colleges to see tuition increase statewide

JACKSON, Tenn. — Community colleges across the state will see an increase in tuition this school year.

The Tennessee Board of Regents approved a 2.7 percent increase for community colleges in the 2018-2019 school year and a 3 percent increase at colleges of applied technology.

The increase means students at community colleges will pay about $2,070 for a 15 credit hour semester.

Horace Chase, vice president of financial and administrative affairs at Jackson State Community College, says the change is not uncommon.

“It’s a pretty much of a low increase, but it does allow the institution to be able to provide a high-quality education at an affordable rate,” Chase said.

Chase says the increase in tuition goes back to the school for maintenance, salaries, equipment, technology and other programs.