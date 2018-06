David Rausch sworn in as new TBI director

NASHVILLE — The newest director of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was sworn in Monday morning.

Former Knoxville police chief David Rausch is now the new director of the TBI. The chief justice of the Supreme Court of Tennessee swore in the new director.

Rausch replaces Mark Gwyn, who retired last month.

Rausch takes on his new role as acting director Jason Locke is under investigation for the possible misuse of government funds.