Decreasing Clouds Give Way To Sunshine

Weather Update–

Its been a bit gloomy to start the morning along with some light showers in some locations this morning, mainly near the I-40 corridor so far. Clouds are expected to decrease later this morning and afternoon. Temperatures should respond accordingly climbing through the 80s to around 90°F for the high temperature. Heat Index Values today will approach if not exceed 100°F. There is still a threat of isolated to scattered thunderstorms area wide. However the strongest shear will be closer to the stalled boundary, which is still draped across the Ohio Valley. There is a MARGINAL 1/5 risk of a few storms becoming strong or severe mainly along the Kentucky/Tennessee border.

