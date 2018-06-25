Gibson Co. Sheriff’s Office warns of caller impersonating deputy

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about callers claiming to represent the sheriff’s office.

According to the department, someone is calling people in Gibson County while impersonating a sheriff’s deputy.

The sheriff’s office says this person is not a member of the department.

They say if you receive a call from someone claiming to be a deputy, ask for their rank and name and then tell them you need to verify who they are before giving them any personal information.

The department says their deputies will understand the request and you can verify who they are by calling the Gibson County jail at 731-855-1121.