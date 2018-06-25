Ginna Bucy Lanius

Ginna Bucy Lanius, age 63, of Paris, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, June 21, 2018 at her residence. Her memorial service will be 2:00 P.M. Sunday, June 24, 2018 at the Union Friendship Baptist Church with Bro. Thomas Winchester to officiate. Visitation is scheduled after 1:00 P.M. until time of service.

Ginna Bucy Lanius was born September 20, 1954 in Paris, Tennessee to the late William Clifton Bucy and the late Evelyn “Ruth” McDaniel Bucy. She married Mike Lanius on March 10, 2002 and he survives in Paris. She is also survived by daughters: Carrie Evans of Hernando, Mississippi and Mitzi (Bradley) Hodge of Southhaven, Mississippi; son: Michael (Jessica) Lanius of Hernando, Misissippi; grandchildren: Conner and Lane Evans; Alexis and Braden Hodge; Alec, Devin, and Emma Stewart; Brandon, Troy, and Sierra Lanius; sisters: Margaret Lee of Memphis and Linda Matson of Redding, California; brother: William Daniel Bucy of Ocala, Florida; nieces: Kristie Freeman, Kim Boban, and Linda Parkhill; nephew: Darrell Parkhill. Besides her parents Ginna is also preceded by sisters: Barbara Parkhill, Vicki Wilson, and Betty Ruth Bucy (in infancy); and nephew: Eric Wilson.

Ginna is also survived by numerous other family members and special friends. She was a member of Union Friendship Baptist Church. Ginna dearly loved her grandchildren and family. She also enjoyed gardening and taking special care of her dogs and cats.

The family requests that memorials be made to: Henry County Sheriff’s Department Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 639, Paris, TN 38242