Hot and Humid Week Ahead

Weather Update – 3:45 p.m. – Monday

Scattered showers were showing up for parts of West Tennessee this morning, but since then, it’s been a sunny, hot, and humid afternoon! Temperatures already feel like they’re in the triple digits in some spots, but there’s even hotter weather ahead. A few areas will get to cool down from scattered thunderstorms for the first half of the workweek.

TONIGHT

It’ll be another warm and humid night across West Tennessee under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will only drop to the lower and middle 70s at the coolest point of the night. There’s a 30% chance for scattered thunderstorms overnight, you’re likeliest to hear thunder in northwest Tennessee than anywhere else but the risk for severe weather is low.

Expect another hot and humid day tomorrow with highs in the lower to middle 90s during the afternoon. Humidity will make it feel like the lower 100s at the warmest point of the day! Some thunderstorms will be possible too with a 40% chance for rain and although a couple of these storms could become strong with a primary threat for damaging winds, the overall risk for severe weather is low.

Even hotter weather is likely later on this week with actual temperatures in the middle 90s. Tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates!

