Local family continues to frantically search for lost pets after wreck

JACKSON, Tenn.–A family of five, who was involved in a car accident back in May says they are still searching for their dogs.

The Dewitt family’s SUV rolled over from that wreck on I-40 in West Madison County. They say not only were members of the family injured, but there were 5 pets inside the vehicle at the time. Two of the dogs still missing are a Chihuahua named Zoey and a hound dog named, Princess. The family is pleading for the public’s help in finding them.

“They were just our cuddle babies. They always slept next to me and Heather and it’s just not the same without them,” said father, Thomas Dewitt.

Thomas Dewitt says the family is recovering from the accident. He says the children are in physical therapy but doing well. He says he is in a wheelchair from a spinal injury and head trauma, but home from the hospital. If you happen to see Zoey or Princess, call 731-445-3782.