Madison Co. Fire Marshal offers Fourth of July fire safety tips

JACKSON, Tenn. — The week of the Fourth of July marks the most dangerous week of the summer for fires.

Madison County Fire Marshal Don Friddle says the chance of fires increases closer to the Fourth of July holiday and as summer heat sets in.

“Over the past week or so, we’ve seen a home that was completely destroyed in a fire, and the occupant had to escape the home, and barely did escape the home,” Friddle said. “She did get some burns, but she ended up being OK.”

Friddle says extension cords create a fire hazard in homes during the summer.

“Don’t run air conditioners on extension cords. Make sure they are plugged directly into the wall,” Friddle said. “And if your breaker keeps tripping, there’s a reason for that, so it needs to be checked out by an electrician for sure.”

He also said to be careful using fireworks this season. Do not use them indoors or near the house.

“Folks tend to shoot them irresponsibly,” Friddle said. “And when they do, it can land next to a house, on the roof, in the eave of the house, and it can create an issue for the homeowner or whoever owns the house.”

Friddle says the best thing you can do to protect yourself is have smoke alarms in the house.

“So from the time that fire starts to the time people need to be out of that house, we’re looking at a three-minute span. So that’s the reason smoke alarms are so very important,” he said.

If you live in Madison County and would like to have a smoke detector installed in your home, call the fire department at 731-424-5577.