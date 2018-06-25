Michael (Mike) Tubbs

Michael (Mike) Tubbs, age 69, died on Saturday, June 23, 2018 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

A native of Paris, TN, Mike was born on November 2, 1948, the son of the late Elmo Murry and Julia C. Morgan Tubbs. He was retired from the Jackson Madison County General Hospital Safety and Security with thirty-seven years of employment. After his retirement he worked with Fellowship Bible Church with their safety and security in the children’s department. He was a member of the South Jackson Civitan Club, the Fraternal Order of Police and the Tennessee Shirreff’s Association. He was an avid University of Tennessee and Atlanta Braves fan. He had a large John Deer Collectables collection that he was most proud of.

He is survived by his wife of forty-seven years, Bonnie K. Tubbs of Jackson, TN; a son Jeremy Tubbs and his wife Allison of Jackson, TN; a daughter, Becky Tubbs of Johnson City, TN; two grandchildren, London Tubbs and Liam Tubbs of Jackson, TN; a brother, Marty Tubbs and his wife Sherry of Cleveland, MS; a step-brother, A.W. Pirtle and his wife Brenda of Whiteville, TN and a step-sister, Ann Arbogast of Memphis, TN along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

SERVICES: The family will be receiving friends on Monday, June 25, 2018 from 3:30 PM until 5:00 PM at Malesus United Methodist Church with a service to follow at 5:00 PM with Reverends Travis Penny and Larry Price officiating.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Ricky Butler, Brian Wilson, Rusty Riley, Joe Atherton, Wayne Powers, Allen Morris, Max Warren and Don Pickens.

The family is requesting in lieu of flowers that donations be directed to the Malesus United Methodist Church 448 Old Malesus Road, Jackson, TN 38301 or to the South Jackson Civitan Club.

