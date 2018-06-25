Mugshots : Madison County : 6/22/18 – 6/25/18 June 25, 2018 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/49Whitney Sells Violation of probation, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 2/49Adrian Poindexter Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 3/49Alvin Williams Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 4/49Billy Smith Criminal trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 5/49Bobby Howell Simple possession/casual exchange Show Caption Hide Caption 6/49Shantese Hamilton Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 7/49Brandon Moon Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 8/49Caprice Polk Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 9/49Catherine Snider Theft over $10,000 Show Caption Hide Caption 10/49Dana Gantt Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 11/49Danny Watts Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 12/49Derek Steed Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 13/49Desmond McCorkle Simple domestic assault, harassment domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 14/49Ernest Stevenson Burglary Show Caption Hide Caption 15/49Frank Jones Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 16/49Gisela Cruz Schedule II drug violations, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 17/49Gloria Jackson Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 18/49James Dupree Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 19/49Jason Wilson Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 20/49Jeffrey Smith Identity theft, criminal impersonation, possession of burglary tools, schedule II drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 21/49Jeremy Wilson Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 22/49Jesse Sisco Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 23/49Johnny McCoy Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 24/49Joshua Pewitte Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 25/49Justin Roberts Contempt of court Show Caption Hide Caption 26/49Kati Crowe Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 27/49Keiland Turner Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 28/49Kimberly Nimmo Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 29/49Leah Gunn Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 30/49Marcredus Green Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 31/49Marcus Brady Failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 32/49Mark Lemon Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 33/49Patrick Cobb DUI, violation of implied consent law, open container law Show Caption Hide Caption 34/49Preston Burton Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 35/49Raheem Payne Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 36/49Rickey Bond Sex offender registry violations, violation of conditions of community supervision Show Caption Hide Caption 37/49Robert Perkins Schedule II & VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 38/49Romello Woodfork Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 39/49Ronald Page Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 40/49Roxie Moore Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 41/49Sabrina Kindt Identity theft, schedule II drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 42/49Steven Taylor Simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license, fugitive-hold for other agency Show Caption Hide Caption 43/49Summer Morris Fraudulent use of a credit/ATM card Show Caption Hide Caption 44/49Tajaun Dotson Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 45/49Takesha Payne False reports Show Caption Hide Caption 46/49Terrance Arnold Simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 47/49Tiffany Williams Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 48/49Timothy Strickland Failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 49/49William Cox Jr. Simple domestic assault, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 6/22/18 and 7 a.m. on 6/25/18. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore