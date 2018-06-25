Republican candidate Owens gives reasons for campaigning for TN’s 8th Congressional seat

JACKSON, Tenn.–The August Primary is just weeks away as candidates are out on the campaign trail meeting with constituents.

One candidate in the race for Tennessee’s 8th Congressional District stopped by the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News studio, Monday.

Local realtor, Republican Colleen Owens talked with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News about her reasons for campaigning and why she believes she can change politics as usual in Washington.

“The quagmire that is Washington D.C, and the spending spree, and the influence of corporations and the special interest money and I feel like that’s who’s getting represented and not the people of Tennessee,” said Owens. “Washington doesn’t work and I know that’s kind of sounds cliche’. I really don’t have any motivation other than to hopefully make things better.”

On August 2, Owens faces Republicans challengers which include incumbent David Kustoff, and businessman Dr. George Flinn.

Democratic candidates are John Boatner Jr., Erika Stotts Pearson and James Hart.