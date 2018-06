Sensation Summer Salad

Laquita Robinson

3 6-ounces

boneless chicken breast halves (skinless)

1 cup

italian-style salad dressing

1

Granny Smith apple (cored and diced)

2 tablespoons

lemon juice

1 head

romaine lettuce (chopped)

1

avocado (diced)

4 ounces

feta cheese (crumbled)

1 ½ cups

fresh strawberries (diced)

1 cup

dried cranberries

¾ cup

balsamic vinaigrette (or to taste)