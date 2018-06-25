Students build skills in Lego robotics camp

JACKSON, Tenn. — Some local students are spending their summer building skills with robotics.

Students from across West Tennessee are participating in Lego robotics camp this week.

UT Martin has held the robotics camp since 2014, but this is the first year the camp has been held at the Jackson State Community College campus.

Students spend each day creating a new animal from Legos and programming it. On Monday, they created an alligator.

UTM Jackson Center Director Kayce Beam tells us why they hold these camps.

“We just want everybody at a young age to start applying themselves and challenging themselves, and in the summer time it’s very important for our kids to stay active and learn as much as possible,” Beam said.

On Friday, some of the camp students will fight their completed robots to the death, like in the TV show “BattleBots.”