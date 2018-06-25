TBI adds convicted child rapist, jail escapee to Top 10 Most Wanted

NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has added a jail escapee who was convicted of child rape to their Top 10 Most Wanted.

Joel Ernest Blanton, 37, escaped around 1 a.m. Monday from the Van Buren County Jail, according to a release from the TBI.

Blanton was found guilty April 17 of four counts of rape of a child and two counts of aggravated sexual battery, according to the release.

He was awaiting a Wednesday sentencing when he escaped.

Blanton is described as a white man standing five feet 11 inches tall and weighing around 236 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and several tattoos on his face, hands and arms.

Anyone who sees Blanton is urged to contact the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. There is a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to his arrest.