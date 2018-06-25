UPDATE: THP identifies teen killed in 3-vehicle crash near Bradford

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A 16-year-old girl was killed in a crash late Saturday near Bradford, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Alyssa Anguiano, of Bradford, was killed in the three-vehicle crash on U.S. 45 near Reynolds Road, according to a crash report.

Four other people were injured in the crash.

The report says Anguiano was a passenger in a 2006 Nissan Altima that attempted to turn onto U.S. 45 from Reynolds Road. The report says the vehicle was hit in the driver’s side by a Pontiac Bonneville, causing the Altima to spin before being hit again in the passenger side by a Chevrolet Silverado.

Anguiano was wearing a seat belt, according to the report.