Woman accused of stealing grandmother’s debit card to buy phone time for jailed boyfriend

JACKSON, Tenn. — A woman accused of taking a family member’s debit card now faces criminal charges.

Summer Morris appeared Monday in Jackson City Court, charged with fraudulent use of a debit card.

Morris is accused of using her grandmother’s debit card without permission to buy phone minutes for her boyfriend who was in jail at the time, according to court documents.

Morris is being held at the Madison County jail. She returns to court at 1:30 p.m. July 5.