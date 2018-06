Woman charged in alleged east Jackson attack

JACKSON, Tenn. — Police arrested a woman accused of attacking a woman in east Jackson.

Tiffany Williams appeared Monday in Jackson City Court on an aggravated assault charge.

Police said Williams and several others attacked a woman June 20 on Lexington Street.

Officers said the victim lost some of her teeth during the alleged attack.

Williams is free on a $5,000 bond. She returns to court at 1:30 p.m. July 16.