Woman charged with stealing $12K in jewelry from friend

JACKSON, Tenn. — Police arrested a woman accused of stealing more than $12,000 worth of jewelry.

Catherine Snider appeared Monday in Jackson City Court on a theft count. She is accused of stealing $12,429 worth of jewelry from a friend between March 2016 and February 2018, according to court documents.

Snider is being held at the Madison County jail in lieu of $5,000 bond.

She is due back in court at 1:30 p.m. July 19.