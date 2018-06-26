Hardeman Co. residents form anti-violence coaliton

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. — Hardeman County residents band together to form an

anti -violence coalition.

In light of recent acts of violence, involving youth, local people have formed the ‘Hardeman County Wall Builders’ Coalition, which they hope will protect local youth and their families.

Business owner, Maria Howell, lost her teenage nephew during an attempted armed robbery early this year.

“We don’t want to lose anymore children,” Howell said.

She has now formed the Hardeman County Wall Builders Coalition, targeting youth.

“We want to catch them when they’re little so that they don’t get in trouble later,” Howell said.

Howell said she got the name from a Bible story in Nehemiah 4:14, which talks about rebuilding a wall against enemies to keep the town progressing.

“We want to rebuild a wall to protect our children, protect our families,” said Howell.

The coalition is made up of local business owners and teachers, including the group “A Few Good Men” partnering to create a Hardeman County branch of their mentor program.

“We have over 20 gentlemen who signed up for the mentorship program,” Howell said.

Howell said she wants to bring in other non-profits to join their movement. “If we are working in different directions then we’re working against each other,” Howell said. “Together we can accomplish so much more.”

The newly-formed coalition kicked off after an anti-violence march in Bolivar, with community members and students rallying for change with signs saying “Pick up a pencil, not a pistol”.

“We will rebuild this town,” Howell explained. “We will make sure our children are comfortable at school and are safe.”

Members of the coalition are re-modeling a small building for their headquarters. The space will house a mentorship program for children. Members of the Hardeman County Wall Builders said they plan to host fundraisers to help with future campaigns.