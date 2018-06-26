Hot And Humid Again Today

Weather Update–

We started the morning off with a bit of cloud cover. Those clouds have broken up pretty quick giving way to sunny skies this morning. Lows this morning only dropped into the middle 70s. We’ll quickly rise through the 80s today into the 90s again. Overall warmer than yesterday since we don’t have the clouds to help out today. Heat Index values will be somewhere between 103°F to 106°F. Dangerous heat will be the main theme the rest of the week.In addition to the heat, we will also be monitoring a trough that will try and push through West Tennessee by late afternoon and this evening. Updated SPC Outlook indicates a SLIGHT 2/5 Risk Of Severe storms for mainly NW Tennessee, and a Marginal Risk south of that to about the I-40 corridor.



