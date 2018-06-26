Jackson Fire Department hosts ‘Splash Day’ at Ballpark

JACKSON, Tenn. — Kids in Jackson got a chance Tuesday to play in the water with a little help from the fire department.

The Jackson Fire Department hosted their fourth Splash Day at the Ballpark at Jackson.

The fire department set up their fire hoses and gave kids a chance to run through the water, giving them a break from the heat.

“When you spray the water, they scream, they yell, they jump and they just want more of it, so it’s always fun,” said Errick Merriweather, coordinator of public education for the Jackson Fire Department. “It’s a blast to us to come out and be able to spray them down and get them wet and cool them down when it’s this hot.”

Merriweather says the fire department also uses the annual Splash Day as a way to educate kids and their parents on fire safety and just have fun beating the heat.