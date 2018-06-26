Jackson General Hospital’s Board of Trustees hosts monthly meeting

JACKSON, Tenn.–Jackson General Hospital’s Board of Trustees held there monthly meeting Tuesday at Jackson General Hospital.

During the meeting, they approved the financial budget for 2019. The budget includes a projected 23 percent growth due to the purchase of Tennova Healthcare .

The budget also includes the purchases of equiipment which helps improve knee implants and replacements.

The hospital is also moving some of their surgical procedures to larger rooms within the hospital so physicians will have more space to operate.

“Our board members spend a lot of dedicated time every month listening to the different operational things and helping us considering how that impacts our community and this budget truly does help emphasize that,” said James Ross, Pres., Jackson-Madison Co. Gen. Hospital.

The budget also included a $4 million renovation of Milan General Hospital.