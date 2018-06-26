Jackson police see increase in vehicle burglaries, remind residents to lock doors

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is warning residents of an increase in thefts from vehicles.

Investigators have seen an increase in vehicle burglaries over the past month, according to a release from the department.

They say most of the vehicles involved were unlocked.

Police urge residents to be sure to lock their vehicles and keep valuables out of sight of would-be thieves.

If you have information about these burglaries or other criminal activity, call the Jackson Police Department at 731-425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-TIPS (8477).