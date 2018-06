Local fire department helps get cat down from tree

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — It may sound like a cliche, but a local pet owner got some help this week when firefighters got their cat down from a tree.

The Dyer Fire Department says they received a call earlier this week about a cat up a tree.

Fire department officials say they originally believed the cat had died. However, when firefighters reached the cat, officials say it was still alive.

The cat was later returned to its owner.