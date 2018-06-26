Mugshots : Madison County : 6/25/18 – 6/26/18 June 26, 2018 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/10Christopher Collins Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 2/10Terrence Boyd Failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 3/10Kenneth Jones Theft over $1,000, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 4/10Larainya Lopez Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 5/10Cenkevias Thaxter Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 6/10Charles Taylor Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 7/10Chaliyah Clark Failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 8/10Joseph Graves Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 9/10Russell Rich Schedule II drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 10/10Keith Rose Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 6/25/18 and 7 a.m. on 6/26/18. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore