Mugshots : Madison County : 6/25/18 – 6/26/18

1/10 Christopher Collins Simple domestic assault

2/10 Terrence Boyd Failure to comply

3/10 Kenneth Jones Theft over $1,000, driving on revoked/suspended license

4/10 Larainya Lopez Simple domestic assault



5/10 Cenkevias Thaxter Failure to appear

6/10 Charles Taylor Violation of probation

7/10 Chaliyah Clark Failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license

8/10 Joseph Graves Violation of community corrections



9/10 Russell Rich Schedule II drug violations

10/10 Keith Rose Aggravated domestic assault





















The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 6/25/18 and 7 a.m. on 6/26/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.