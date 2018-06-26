Police search for missing Middle TN teen

LEWISBURG, Tenn. — The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is asking for your help finding a missing teen.

Alaina Lykins, 15, was last seen June 18 in Lewisburg. It is believed Lykins could be in Middle Tennessee, Alabama or Florida.

Lykins if 5-feet 5-inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. She has multiple piercings and a tattoo of a smiley face on her left palm. Her hair was dyed auburn when she was last seen.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lewisburg Police Department at 931-359-4044.