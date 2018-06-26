School uniform drive for JMCSS students yields over 600 pieces of clothing

JACKSON, Tenn. — Local nonprofit Corey’s Gifts along with the Jackson-Madison County School System held a school uniform clothing drive earlier this month.

During the week of June 15, they held a uniform drive for gently used or new uniform clothing for students in need. Donations came from community members, partners, staff and the public.

Rhonda Heard with the Jackson-Madison County School System says they have been able to raise over 600 uniform pieces.

“This is what it is all about,” Heard said. “We are all stakeholders in our children’s lives, so the fact that we are partnering with people in the community and they care so much for our children and their success, it’s just an amazing experience.”

If you want, you can still drop off items at the Board of Education.