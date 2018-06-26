Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued for West Tennessee

Weather Update – 5:30 p.m. – Tuesday

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for all of West Tennessee until 1 a.m. Wednesday. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce tornadoes.

The greatest threat for severe weather will be in northwest Tennessee where a line of thunderstorms will move into the area after sunset tonight.

Northwest Tennessee is under a slight (2 out of 5) to enhanced (3 out of 5) risk for severe weather this evening and overnight. Futurecast shows a line of strong thunderstorms dropping southeast into West Tennessee at 9 p.m. and some of these thunderstorms could end up being severe producing strong winds.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

