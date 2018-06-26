Strong Thunderstorms Possible Tonight in Northwest Tennessee

Weather Update – 3:15 p.m. – Tuesday

A Heat Advisory remains in effect for several counties in West Tennessee including Madison county until 8 p.m. with a potential for the heat index to stay over 105°F through that time. It’s likely that West Tennessee will be placed under a Heat Advisory again tomorrow and perhaps even an Excessive Heat Warning later this week when the heat index may get even higher!

TONIGHT

It’ll be a warm night but with a slight chance for thunderstorms during the overnight hours. Futurecast shows a line of strong thunderstorms dropping southeast into West Tennessee at 9 p.m. and some of these thunderstorms could end up being severe producing strong winds. Temperatures will only drop to the middle 70s at the coolest point of the night.



Another dangerously hot and humid day is in the forecast for Wednesday with an opportunity for the temperatures to feel like they’re over 105°F during the afternoon. We also have a 40% chance for thunderstorms tomorrow and some could be strong! Nearly all of West Tennessee is under a marginal risk for severe weather, so stay weather aware! Tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates!

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com