3 airlifted in Hardin Co. crash

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — Three people were airlifted after a Wednesday afternoon crash near Crump.

According to police, the call went out around 2:15 p.m. for the two-vehicle crash on Old Union Road in the area of West Hardin Elementary School.

First responders confirm two women and one man were airlifted to a Nashville hospital. One of the victims had to be extracted from the vehicle.

Police said there were serious injuries in the crash.

