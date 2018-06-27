3 airlifted in Hardin Co. crash
HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — Three people were airlifted after a Wednesday afternoon crash near Crump.
According to police, the call went out around 2:15 p.m. for the two-vehicle crash on Old Union Road in the area of West Hardin Elementary School.
First responders confirm two women and one man were airlifted to a Nashville hospital. One of the victims had to be extracted from the vehicle.
Police said there were serious injuries in the crash.
