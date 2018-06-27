A Few More Storms Possible This Morning

Weather Update–

Good Morning West Tennessee. We’re starting off a little bit cooler today with temps in he lower 70s. Unfortunately, clouds are quickly breaking up through late morning today giving way to sunshine. Temperatures will quickly climb through the 80s to around 90 this afternoon. Difference today compared to yesterday is that the atmosphere currently is not capped as strongly as it was yesterday. This will allow for more clouds this afternoon, and perhaps better coverage of convection. We’re watching a mid level wave located in SE Missouri at the moment. I am expecting this wave to swing east southeast through the area through noon. Some of the high-res convective models develop thunderstorms with this feature. Tho only hesitation I have is that the atmosphere only recently started destabilizing. With sunshine and gradual destabilization though the next couple hours storms may be able to tap in and grow upscale through noon. We’ll just have to watch the trend. We are still under a Marginal to Slight Risk for severe weather today as well…

