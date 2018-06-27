Annual concert event ‘lends hand’ to support Down Syndrome

JACKSON, Tenn.–The 6th annual “Country Music Lends Down a Hand” concert was held Wednesday night at the Casey Jones Amphitheater.

The event is presented each year by the Down Syndrome Association of West Tennessee. All proceeds from the concert go to the Down Syndrome Association to help support programs and services throughout the year.

“I love special needs children. I have a special needs child myself and just want do something for everybody and I think its always good to pay it forward and my favorite part of the show is when the kids get out there and dance,” said Hope Graves, the event coordinator.

There were live performances by some of Jackson’s own country stars, including the Kimberlie Helton Band, Rev. Jessie and the Holy Smokes and Shaun Abbott.