Chester Co. students become ‘Willy Wonka Kids’ for theater camp

HENDERSON, Tenn. — Wednesday marked Day eight of the two-week theater camp in Henderson.

The camp is for Chester County students going into fourth grade through ninth grade.

During these two weeks, the kids practice singing, acting, learning about theater, and it is all to put on the show “Willy Wonka Kids.”

Theater camp director Becky Hartle told WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News why theater is so good for kids.

“What’s so great about theater is that it brings many skills to them — for collaborations, working together for a common goal, and it really builds their confidence up. And it’s such a hard age, so the self-confidence is a big deal,” Hartle said.

If you would like to go see these kids put their self-confidence on the stage, performances are at 6 p.m. this Thursday and Friday in the Williams Auditorium at Chester County Middle School.

Tickets are sold at the door. Prices are $13 for adults and $5 for kids 12 and younger.